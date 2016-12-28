Air traffic controller faces the heat

more-in

: Aviation regulator DGCA has derostered an air traffic controller (ATC) over the incident in which two fully-loaded passenger aircraft came face-to-face on a taxiway at the Delhi airport here on Tuesday.

“The ATC who cleared the landing of IndiGo flight as well as allowed the SpiceJet aircraft, for Hyderabad, to leave the holding area for refuelling has been taken off duty till the probe is complete,” sources said.

However, providentially a disaster was averted after commanders of both the planes alerted the air traffic control and switched off their engines.

‘Delay in arrival’

Meanwhile, sources also alleged that the delay in arrival of the Follow-Me-Jeep, operated by the Delhi International Airport Limited, was a contributing factor in the incident.

“Since the visibility was extremely poor at that time, the SpiceJet commander requested a Follow-Me-Jeep while leaving the holding area for refuelling to help it navigate.

However, the jeep came after 15-20 minutes of the request. By this time, the SpiceJet aircraft had already left,” they said.

Sources, earlier in the day, had said the SpiceJet aircraft was in the holding area due to poor visibility, awaiting ATC clearance.

However, when the clearance did not come for more than 90 minutes, the commander requested the ATC to allow the aircraft to leave the holding area.—PTI