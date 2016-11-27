AAP’s reading of Constitution at odds with Centre: L-G

more-in

The AAP government’s reading of the Constitution in terms of Delhi’s status leads to conflicts with the Centre, Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung said on Saturday.

Possible conflict

“The conflict will arise only if you have a different understanding of the Constitution...,” Mr. Jung said at an event here.

“Their (AAP) understanding of the Constitution was different from that of the court,” he said, alluding to the August 4 verdict of the Delhi High Court, which stamped the L-G’s primacy as the city’s administrative head.

Delhi’s status

Mr.Jung said the Constitution is clear in terms of Article 239 AA, which determines Delhi’s status.

He added that the Centre had a major say in critical policy initiatives of Delhi pertaining to law and order, police, land and services, and that there were “caveats” on dealing with issues outside the purview of these areas.

Mr. Jung said that he was not bound by the advice of an elected government and took decisions depending on the overall situation in the country. — PTI