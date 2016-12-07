64 trains delayed, 12 cancelled

more-in

: Chaos prevailed at the New Delhi railway station on Tuesday as many trains were delayed and some cancelled due dense fog cover over the Capital.

64 trains affected

The foggy weather disrupted train operations with 64 north-bound trains, including Rajdhani and Shatabdi, running behind schedule by several hours while 12 trains were cancelled on Tuesday.

Lalita and her family, including two kids below the age of five, were at the railway station since 10 a.m. Their Ranchi-bound Garib Rath Express was scheduled to leave Delhi at 4 p.m. Coming from Jodhpur, the family reached Delhi on time and had plans to wait at the station to board their train in the afternoon. “But we got to know that the train is running late by eight hours. Departure is now scheduled for 12:10am,” she said.

Several rescheduled

Departures of 30 trains were rescheduled and four trains were diverted due to bad weather condition. The Sealdah-Delhi West Bangal Samparak Kranti Express, Jayanagar-New Delhi Sampark Senani Express were cancelled, said a senior Northern Railway official. As a result, the Delhi-Sealdah West Bangal Sampark Kranti Express and New Delhi-Jayanagar Sampark Senani Express trains will also remain cancelled on Wednesday.

Vasudev, his wife and parents had reached Delhi from Ahmedabad in the afternoon and had to catch their Rajdhani train to Kolkata at 4:55pm. “Now we have been told that it is delayed by seven and a half hours. We have no place in Delhi to go and it is cold here," said Vasudev.