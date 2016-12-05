4 hurt as Metro escalator moves in reverse direction

more-in

: In a freak accident on Sunday, four persons were injured when an escalator at the Rajiv Chowk metro station started moving in the reverse direction.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said the incident happened around 1 p.m., when the escalator, which was going upwards, started moving in the opposite direction.

The escalator is installed at gate no.6 near F-Block in Connaught Place.

Caught off guard

“Around 25 passengers who were on the escalator at the time fell down. Four persons, including a woman, were injured,” said the spokesperson.

The injured were immediately rushed to nearby Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

“All four received minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after being administered first aid,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the escalator was maintained by a reputed private manufacturer.

Case registered

An FIR under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

DMRC will also carry out an investigation into the incident.