22-year-old held for raping, molesting younger sisters

A 22-year-old man from Tilak Nagar has been arrested for sexually assaulting his two minor sisters over the last nine months. It is alleged that he raped one sister and molested the other.

Victims approached NGO

A police officer said that the man was arrested on Sunday afternoon. The victims are aged 17 and 13 years. “The girls came to us along with an NGO representative. A case had been registered. The man was arrested from his residence,” said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

The man reportedly told the police that he had been raping one sister since April last year. Over this period, he told the police, he had been molesting his 13-year-old sister too.

The police added that their father had died in in April last year and their mother, who is suffering from cancer, was unable to keep a check on the man. The victims told the police that they approached the NGO through a friend.