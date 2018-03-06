100% hike in JNU mess fees, students enraged

more-in

In yet another controversial move, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has hiked mess rates by 100%.

A circular issued by the office of Dean of Students notified the revision of charges of mess admission dues, guest and guest meal charges, fine for late payment and charges for extra items.

Dated February 27 and applicable retrospectively from January 1, the circular read: “Under Mess Admission Dues category, the refundable mess security has been increased to ₹4,500 from the earlier ₹2,700, while the establishment charges per semester will be ₹1,100 from ₹550. Annual crockery/utensils charges from ₹50 to ₹200. Newspaper [annual] was revised from ₹15 to ₹50.” Late payment of mess bill has been increased from ₹1 per day to ₹20 per day.

Former JNU Students’ Union general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty said: “An obnoxious circular has been issued by the administration, which is not leaving any stone unturned to attack the livelihood of students.”