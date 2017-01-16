‘Parents with more than two children can’t apply’

more-in

With private schools free to make their own nursery admission criteria as long as they stay clear of a “banned” list of 51 criteria, Salwan School in west Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar has mentioned as a condition in the registration forms issued by its two branches — Salwan Montessori and GD Salwan — that parents having more than two children will not be able to apply for admission in their schools.

Applicable for teachers

The move, the school said in its guidelines, was to motivate people to have fewer children.

The clause barring those with more than two children is also applicable for teaching positions at the schools and candidates with more than two children cannot apply for a job there.

The school informed that keeping in mind the increasing population in the country, it was their endeavour to motivate people to have fewer children.

Nursery admissions began on January 2 with the process for 298 private schools and EWS and DG categories commencing on January 10.

First list on Feb 28

The application process for the first category will conclude on January 23 while for the remaining two categories will end on January 31.

The first list will be displayed on February 28 and subsequent lists are scheduled to come out on March 15 and March 31.