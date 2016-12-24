‘Banks absent from special camps to open accounts for labourers’

more-in

Even as workers turned up in large numbers on the last day of the special camps to open accounts at Industrial Model Township in Manesar on Friday, a majority of the banks stayed away from the campaign.

Around 3,000 bank accounts were opened on the fourth day of the camp, but still a large number of workers were left disappointed since only nine to ten banks on average participated in these camps every day, and these banks had limited resources in terms of man power, forms and above all willingness, claimed the Manesar Industries Welfare Association (MIWA) office-bearers.

MIWA joint-secretary Rajesh Gupta said that the workers were being reportedly approached by touts who were charging Rs.200 for making Aadhaar cards and Rs.400 for opening bank accounts.

‘Touts at camps’

“Several workers have reported to us that touts were approaching them with an offer to get Aadhaar cards and open accounts in return for payments,” said Mr. Gupta, demanding the intervention of the administration.

Mr. Gupta said that industrialists were trying their best to help the workers open accounts, but the government should ensure that banks also participate.

“Everyday a large number of workers reach the camps along with their children and skip a day’s work to stand in queues, but the banks do not turn up. The district administration should ensure full co-operation of the banks,” said Mr. Gupta, adding that special Aadhaar camps should also be held for workers.

Missing in action

Most of the prominent banks were missing from the camp at IMT, Manesar including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of Hyderabad, Syndicate Bank and Yes Bank, claimed a press statement issued by the MIWA.