Unidentified persons robbed a gold chain weighing six sovereign and Rs. 300 from Kathirnaickenpalayam resident M. Kannammal (55) when she was travelling in a bus to Thudiyalur.

On alighting from the bus, she noticed that her purse was missing.

She then lodged a complaint with the Thudiyalur Police, who have registered a case in this connection.

Youth held for robbery

Peelamedu Police have arrested B. Rajesh (28) of Saravanampatty after he was caught by the residents of Peelamedu V.K. Road while trying to rob resident Saravanan’s wife, who was alone at the house.

When she raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed in and nabbed Rajesh.

The Peelamedu police have registered a case in this connection.

Fire at warehouse

Fire broke out at a warehouse in Athupalayam on Sunday morning.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Coimbatore South fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames after an hour.

Sources said that Kottaimedu resident Shahjahan had rented the warehouse to stock used household items, including plastics.

Elderly woman

dies of burns

Thondamuthur resident Saradha (78), who had sustained burns while lighting lamp at her house a few days ago and was admitted to aprivate hospital, died on Saturday.

The Thondamuthur Police have registered a case.