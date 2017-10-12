Taxmann partners with BSNL tolaunch ASP/GSP service in T.N.

more-in

The Taxmann publications Limited has partnered with BSNL to launch ASP/GSP service in the State, said V. Sunder, Principal General Manager, BSNL Coimbatore Telecom District, here on Friday.

Inaugurating the session in connection with the launch of Goods and Services Tax Suvidha Providers (GSPs) to assist corporates and SMEs in managing GST compliance by launching Taxmann BSNL ‘One Solution’' software , Mr. Sunder said that the software has been designed in such a way that even small businessmen with little IT skills can file returns on their own.”

BSNL customers can avail of the service by logging on the BSNL’s official website www.bsnl.co.in and clicking on GSP Service under GST tab on right side of the web page. On this page a list of four GSPs will be displayed. The customer has to choose and click on any one of the GSPs as per his choice. The user can avail of the service after providing basic information such as name, BSNL phone number, email address etc.