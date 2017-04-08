Six students arrested in lynching case

more-in

The Kovilpalayam police on Saturday arrested six college students in connection with the murder of Tirunelveli native Michael Liberty (38) who was allegedly lynched on Wednesday.

Police said the arrested were residing in Sasina Apartment at Vaiyapuri Nagar near Saravanampatty. They allegedly beat up Liberty, suspecting him to be a thief.

The murder came to light when Liberty’s body was found near the apartment on Wednesday morning.

Though the police initially registered a case of unnatural death, a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered later, based on post-mortem findings.

According to police, Liberty went to the room of two of the accused in the early hours of Wednesday. The duo tried to catch Liberty accusing him of stealing a mobile phone. In an attempt to escape, Liberty was said to have jumped from the first floor and sustained injuries. Later, he was allegedly beaten by the accused. Liberty died on the spot.

The arrested persons were produced before magistrate and remanded in judicial custody around 9 p.m. on Saturday.