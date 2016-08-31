Sarojini Damodaran Foundation interviewed candidates for the Vidyadhan scholarship programme recently.
A release from the organisers said that the scholarship, being launched in Tamil Nadu, was for students from families whose annual income was less than Rs. 2 lakh.
For details, contactwww.vidyadhan.org.
