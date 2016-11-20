V. Balasubramanian, known by the moniker ‘Rs. 20 doctor’, died at his residence at Singanallur on Friday.

On hearing about his death, people in and around Avarampalayam, where he had set up his clinic, lit candles to pay homage.

D. Rajasekar, a resident of the area, said that the doctor charged only Rs. 20 and that sometimes included a dose of injections or tablets. \

He would take about five minutes for a patient, listen to their complaints and then prescribe medicines.

Sometimes, the crowd used to be so heavy that he would shut shop only by 10.30 p.m. or so, he added.

Sources said that Dr. Balasubramanian had retired from a government hospital and set up the clinic thereafter.

A former Councillor from Avarampalayam, U. Savithiri, said that the doctor’s death would be a loss to the people as he provided treatment at a cost that many wouldn’t get elsewhere.