The Coimbatore district police are working on public private partnership mode to bring Pollachi and Mettupalayam towns and a few other rural pockets under CCTV camera surveillance.

To begin with, the police and an advertising agency are in the process of installing about 100 Internet Protocol (IP) CCTV cameras.

“Pollachi and Mettupalayam towns are buzzing with activities across sectors and this brings in the need for stepping up surveillance. It will facilitate crime prevention and detection,” Superintendent of Police (SP) of Coimbatore District R.V. Ramya Bharathi told The Hindu . The police have already started installation of cameras in the two towns. “We are trying to bring the two towns under the digital eye’s watch before Vinayakar Chathurthi celebration,” she said. As many as 60 IP cameras will be installed at the traffic signals and along busy roads in Pollachi Town.

These cameras will cover areas under the Pollachi Town and Pollachi Taluk police stations and part of Pollachi West police station. A modern control room with a few giant screens is getting ready at the Pollachi Town police station to monitor the feed from the cameras.

“We will also link nearly 100 street view CCTV cameras that have already been installed in the residential localities in and around the town to the modern control room,” she added.

Police sources said that public address systems are also getting installed near the Gandhi Statue, Bus Stand and Udumalpet Road in Pollachi. As many as 15 cameras are being installed in Mettupalayam Town and a temporary control room for monitoring these cameras is getting ready near Gandhi Statue. Installation of IP cameras in these two towns will be followed by installation of 10 cameras in Annur police station limit and four cameras each at Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam and at Veerapandi Pirivu.

M. Mohammed Faizal, whose is installing the cameras, said that the feed from the IP cameras can also be monitored online by top police officers even while they are away from the control room.

