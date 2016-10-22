Barricades placed along Oppanakara Street in the city for effective crowd control during the Deepavali shopping season.-Photo: S. Siva Saravanan

Nearly 20 bike patrols and 40 foot patrols have been deployed on the two busy roads.

The city police along with leading commercial establishments here have worked out strategies to streamline traffic and improve parking facilities on Cross Cut Road and Oppanakara Street, to make Deepavali shopping a hassle-free affair.

Watch towers

Intensified patrolling and traffic diversions will come into effect from Saturday. Temporary barricades have been erected along one side of Oppanakara Street and Cross Cut Road for pedestrians to move freely. As many as seven temporary watch towers - three on Oppanakara Street and four on Cross Cut Road- have been erected. Each tower would be manned by a policeman. He will be provided with a microphone, binocular and walkie talkie.

A senior police officer said that they would be availing of the services of Home Guards and Traffic Wardens by next week.

Based on the movement of the crowd, vigil will be stepped up in R.S. Puram and other shopping areas.

CCTV cameras

Last week, the city police organised a meeting for owners and representatives of leading commercial establishments here for working out strategies to de-congest the shopping zones and prevent thefts.

A senior police officer said that the commercial establishments were asked to check if the road-facing closed-circuit television (CCTV )cameras, installed on their premises, were in working condition.