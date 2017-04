more-in

Prohibition Enforcement Wing police during a vehicle check at Hasanur in Erode district resolved the gold theft case that took place in Coimbatore recently.

Three persons Vijayakumar, Azarudeen and Riazudeen, all aged 25 and hailing from Coimbatore, were secured after they gave contradicting replies. When checked, police found 175 sovereigns of gold jewellery in their possession.

On suspicion, they were detained and Coimbatore Police were alerted. Investigations are on.