There will be no power supply in the following places on September 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to shutdown at Peelamedu sub-station for maintenance work: Bharathi Colony, Elango Nagar, Burani Colony, Shoba Nagar, Ganapathy Industrial Estate, Police Quarters, Krishnarajapuram, Athipalayampirivu, Ramakrishnapuram, Avarampalayam, Ganesh Nagar, VR Rao Nagar, PSG Estate, PSG Hospital, Kamathenu Nagar, Nehru Street, Anna Nagar, Arumugam layout, Indira Nagar, Nava India, Gopal Nagar, Peelamedu Pudur, Ellaithottam, VOC Colony, PKD Nagar, Akilandeshwari Nagar, Puliyakulam, Amman Kulam, Bharathipuram, Pankaja Mill, Damu Nagar, Balasubramanium Nagar, Balaguru Garden, Sowripalayam, Krishna Colony, Rajaji Nagar, Meena Estate, Udayampalayam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Parson apartments, Sreepathy Nagar, Kallimadai, Ramanathapuram, part of Trichy Road, Nanjundapuram, Thiruvalluvar Nagar.

August 31: Arasur sub-station from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Arasur, Potiyampalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Thennampalayam, Sendegoundenpudur, Sellappampalayam, Mudalipalayam (part), Sulur junction, Pachapalayam, Vadugapalayam and Sangothipalayam.

September 1: from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thudialur sub-station: K. Vadamadurai, Thudialur, Appanaickenpalayam, Aruna Nagar, VSK Nagar, VKV Nagar, Kothari Nagar, part of Thoppampatti, Arul Jothi Nagar, NGGo Colony, Palanigoundanpudur, Pannimadai, Dhaliyur, Madathur, Chinnathadagam, Kalayanur, Somayanur, Kanuvai, KNG Pudur, Luna Nagar, Vidhya Colony, Laxmi Nagar and Venugopal hospital area.