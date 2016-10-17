The Coimbatore City Police have arrested a mobile phone retailer on the charge of assaulting a CRPF constable on Sunday.

The police said that when constable Manikandan went to Muhammad Ali’s shop on Arisikara Lane, off Oppanakara Street, on Sunday afternoon for a problem related to the SIM card he had purchased there a couple of days ago, a verbal altercation turned ugly when Ali assaulted Manikandan. The constable sustained injuries and had been admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Based on his complaint, the Big Bazaar Street police registered a case and arrested Ali.