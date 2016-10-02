Podanur Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of sexually misbehaving with a minor girl.

The police said that Kinathukadavu Gandhinagar resident T. Paramasivam misbehaved with the girl when he went to her house a couple of days ago to collect the monthly dues from her parents, who had taken a loan from him.

Soon after the girl, a Plus One student, asked him to return the next day saying that her parents were not at home, he asked for a glass of water and when the girl went inside to the kitchen, he followed her and misbehaved with her.

As she raised an alarm, Paramasivam fled the place but not before threatening her with dire consequences if she were to report it to her parents.

The girl informed her parents on their return and they, in turn, lodged a complaint with them, the police said and added that they had registered a case in this connection and initiated the arrest.