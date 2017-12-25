Man arrested for son-in-law’s murder

more-in

Perur Police have arrested 60-year-old C. Vellingiri of Vanniyar Street, Karadimadai, on charges of murdering his son-in-law C. Mayan (36) on Sunday. The police said that the incident took place around 6 a.m. when Mayan went to his in-laws’ house to take home his wife Kavitha (31), who had left the house following a fight over Mayan’s addiction to alcohol. As he attempted to get past Vellingiri and could not, Mayan picked up a fight and in a fit of rage tried to stab his father-in-law. Vellingiri pushed Mayan to the ground, snatched the knife and stabbed him in the neck. Neighbours rushed Mayan to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, but he succumbed on the way. Perur Police registered a case based on Kavitha’s complaint and secured Vellingiri.

Two held

Forest Department officials have arrested two persons from Kalaiyanur, near Kanuvai, on charges of possessing dear meat. According to sources, when the officials led by Forest Ranger Suresh, went to the village, they found two persons running away from them. After a chase, the officials nabbed the two, recovered deer meat and identified the two as Muruganandham (43) of the village and Ramesh (35) of Veerapandi Pirivu. The officials took them to the District Forest Office where senior officials slapped ₹10,000 fine each.

Cheque stolen

The Coimbatore City Police have registered a case against unknown persons on charges of stealing a cheque leaf, forging it and then presenting the same to a bank in R.S. Puram. The accused stole the cheque leaf worth ₹1.10 lakh from a drop box belonging to a private bank in Peelamedu, changed the name to Duraisamy, presented it to the R.S. Puram bank and encashed it. The incident came to light when the payeee Ramadass of Chinniyampalayam checked with his bank to find out the reason for delay in crediting the money to his account. A chit fund company had issued the cheque.