Union Minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan on Saturday said the police should make public the list of of those detained in the aftermath of the violence during the funeral procession of a Hindu Munnani worker on September 23.

Speaking to reporters here, he said families and relatives of those arrested were running from pillar to post to know of the well-being of their wards, as more than one week has passed by since the incidents occurred.

Those detained, including nearly 200 from Thudiyalur, where slain Hindu Munnani leader Sasikumar resided, had been lodged in various jails across Tamil Nadu, he said and asked the police to release a list of those arrested and where they are lodged.

Moreover, many of those “innocent persons” detained belonged to BJP and were to file nominations for this month’s local body elections, he said, adding that some of them would not be able to contest the polls as FIR had already been filed against them.

Sasikumar (36), district spokesperson of the Hindu Munnani, was returning home in Subramaniam Palayam, on the outskirts of the city on a two-wheeler when four unidentified assailants chased him on motorcycles and attacked him with sickles late at night on September 22. He was taken to a private hospital, where he died.

Mr. Radhakrishnan refused to reply to questions related to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health and on former Prime Minister, Deve Gowda, who is on a fast in Bengaluru on Cauvery issue, saying he had come to meet relatives of those arrested and receive their petition.