Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Coimbatore division, will adopt a village and provide facilities at the village based on the requirement.

This is part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of LIC across the country. Coimbatore division, which includes Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and The Nilgiris districts, has 26 branches and each branch will adopt a school to provide infrastructure support.

LIC Coimbatore division will also donate an ambulance to a non-governmental organisation and each branch will take up planting of about 100 saplings.

In the financial year 2015-2016, Coimbatore division registered first premium income of Rs. 229.76 crore and for the current financial year, it is targeting first premium income of Rs. 300 crore. So far, it has registered Rs. 90 crore first premium income. The division has over 26 lakh policies in force covering sum assured of Rs. 35,000 crore.

LIC is also celebrating insurance week from Thursday (September 1) and in Coimbatore, it will organise competitions for school students, competitions for college students, a rally to create awareness on insurance, and free health camps for the public. It will conduct an awareness programme on traffic rules on September 3. Apart from these, LIC offices throughout the division will take up several special activities during the week, according to a press release.