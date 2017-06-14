more-in

A free health camp for forest staff in the Nilgiris North and Nilgiris South Forest Divisions was organised by Apollo Hospitals Foundation, the Forest Department and WWF-India at the Nilgiri Forestry Extension Centre in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

The camp is to be held for two days and was inaugurated by District Collector P. Sankar.

Mr. Sankar applauded the forest staff who work untiringly at all hours unmindful of their own health and well being. He said that this was a good initiative by WWF-India, Apollo Foundation and the Forest Department to check on the health of the uniformed staff. A team of doctors, dentists, lab technicians and support staff were present at the health camp.

Dr. Samuel Thomas, Apollo Hospitals Foundation, who led the team said, “this camp is dedicated to the frontline forest personnel. The entire infrastructure for lab services along with doctors and technicians have been taken to the camp stations and the reports prepared and given at the location itself. This is the first of its kind by a healthcare institution and we plan to expand it across the country.” N. Mohanraj, advisor to WWF-India, thanked Apollo Hospitals Foundation for the partnership with the WWF and for bringing such sophisticated equipment and providing the reports on site, which he said would help the staff who otherwise would not have gone for these tests due to financial and time constraints.