Hailstorms damage crops

The district witnessed heavy rain on Thursday night, bringing cheer to most residents. However, crop damage due to hailstorms was reported in a few pockets.

According to official records, more than 219 mm rainfall was recorded across the district on Thursday night, with heavy rain being recorded in Ketti, Udhagamandalam, Emerald and Upper Bhavani.

The rain that lasted for more than an hour brought down many trees across the district, and left many areas inundated.

Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and the Nilgiris North Forest Divisions received good rainfall. Unfortunately, the drought-hit towns of Coonoor and Gudalur, which has seen little rainfall this year, remained mostly dry.

Hailstorms were reported in various parts of the district, resulting in property as well as crop damage.

One of the worst affected areas was Kanneri Mandhanai in Kathadimattam, around 24 km from Udhagamandalam town. Crops on over 30 acres in the area were damaged due to hailstorm that lasted for over 40 minutes.

A. Mayilvaganan, a farmer growing broccoli, potatoes, garlic and runner beans in Sri Ram Nagar, Kanneri Mandhanai, said that farmers in the district had been hoping for rain till Thursday, and were extremely happy at the turn of the weather. “However, hailstorm destroyed more than 75 % of my crop, and is probably going to cost me Rs. 50,000 in losses,” he said.

K.Nagarajan, who had grown crops on a seven acre land, said that crops had been badly damaged and called on the district administration to compensate farmers for their losses. “I will have to replant crops before the arrival of monsoon,” he said.