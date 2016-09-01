Flat buyers protest delay in possession

Flat buyers staging a protest outside the builder's construction site on Trichy Road in the city on Wednesday.— Photo: S. Siva Saravanan

A demonstration was staged outside the project site of TVH Vista Heights, a property being developed by True Value Homes Private Limited on Trichy Road, on Wednesday in protest against the delay in possession of the flats.

According to sources, the buyers, who came under the TVH Vista Heights Owners’ Association banner, said it has been almost three years beyond the committed date the developer was yet to handover the flats.

He had also gone back on his commitment to provide certain amenities like shopping mall and multiplex, said S. Sudharshan, a buyer.

The residents said they would withdraw the protest only after the company heads spoke to them.

Ravichandran, a director, assured them through a video call that he would meet them on September 16 and only thereafter the protesters relented.

The company’s Deputy General Manager, Coimbatore, N. Ramdass said that even before the residents could protest, the company had sent an email to all the buyers announcing the revised delivery dates.

The company was yet to handover 335 flats and there had been an average two-and-half year delay, he added.