Cities » Coimbatore

COIMBATORE, September 1, 2016
Updated: September 1, 2016 07:11 IST

Flat buyers protest delay in possession

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Flat buyers staging a protest outside the builder's construction site on Trichy Road in the city on Wednesday.— Photo: S. Siva Saravanan
Flat buyers staging a protest outside the builder's construction site on Trichy Road in the city on Wednesday.— Photo: S. Siva Saravanan

A demonstration was staged outside the project site of TVH Vista Heights, a property being developed by True Value Homes Private Limited on Trichy Road, on Wednesday in protest against the delay in possession of the flats.

According to sources, the buyers, who came under the TVH Vista Heights Owners’ Association banner, said it has been almost three years beyond the committed date the developer was yet to handover the flats.

He had also gone back on his commitment to provide certain amenities like shopping mall and multiplex, said S. Sudharshan, a buyer.

The residents said they would withdraw the protest only after the company heads spoke to them.

Ravichandran, a director, assured them through a video call that he would meet them on September 16 and only thereafter the protesters relented.

The company’s Deputy General Manager, Coimbatore, N. Ramdass said that even before the residents could protest, the company had sent an email to all the buyers announcing the revised delivery dates.

The company was yet to handover 335 flats and there had been an average two-and-half year delay, he added.

More In: Coimbatore
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Tamil Nadu

Bag of goodies gives healthcare a booster dose

Daily life remains unaffected by strike in Tamil Nadu

Can’t raise administrative issues of govt.: Speaker

‘TN moving to second stage of Smart Cities plan’

Songs praising CM grate DMK members’ ears

Live and let live: SC to Karnataka; urges State to release water to TN

Swathi murder case: HC throws out plea for CBI probe

Bill to regulate service norms of govt. staff introduced

Plea against suspension of MLAs adjourned to October 19

Chennai

Jayalalithaa asks partymen to focus on revision of poll rolls

Swathi murder case: HC throws out plea for CBI probe

Chennai may enjoy mild showers for 2 more days

Dindigul Leoni files case over WhatsApp message

Chennai district has 39.87 lakh voters

A late infrastructure push

Court upholds result in R.K. Nagar by-poll

Madurai

Police recruits toldto work within law

Draft electoral roll: Women outnumber men in Madurai

Stray bear creates a flutter

GRH doctors treat a rare complication

Murder suspects get reprieve, thanks to ‘faulty’ judicial order

HC seeks report on records missing from court

HC dismisses appeal preferred by Home Secretary

Rs. 28 lakh compensation for death due to medical negligence

Madurai Today

Power shutdown

Two women lose jewels to impostors

Tiruchirapalli

Call to farmers to take to sea bass rearing

All means fall short

689 Youth Brigade members absorbed as Grade II Police Constables

‘Kuruvai’ farmers faced with rat menace

Tiruchi police brace up for Vinayaka idol procession

New Corporation Commissioner to focus on grievance redressal

Karur district has 8,41,528 voters

Training for police recruits aims at proper enforcement of law and order

Events in Velankanni Today

Puducherry

Puducherry ratifies GST Bill amid Opposition protest

Survey to identify homeless for rollout of new housing scheme on

Inspection at Ganesha idol-making units

AINRC ditches budget sessions

30 cadets embark on challenging expedition



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Coimbatore

Coimbatore District Collector T.N. Hariharan releasing the electoral rolls on September. Photo: S. Siva Saravanan

Kavundampalayam continues to have high electors’ population

In the draft electoral rolls published on September 1, Coimbatore district accounted for a total electors’ population of 28,35,174 of which... »