R. Michael (23), an electrician from Ulundurpet in Villupuram district, died in an accident at an industry here on Saturday when his neck was slit by a fragment of a blade that broke off from a cutting machine that he was operating.

The Annur police said that the victim was working at a textile mill at Kariyampalayam near Sulur for the last four months.

Police sources said that on Saturday afternoon, Michael was cutting a piece of fibre glass to be fitted to an air-conditioning unit.

He was using an electric saw to cut the piece when the blade cut through the fibre, hit the concrete floor below and a portion of the blade broke off from the main unit and slit his throat. The police said that Michael died on the spot. On a complaint lodged by his father, the Annur police registered a case against A. Murugasamy (36), the person in-charge of the mill, under Sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim’s body was taken to the government hospital for post-mortem.

