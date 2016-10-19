A ‘No Food Waste Facility and Training Centre’ has been inaugurated at Ukkadam.

According to a press release here, the World Food Day was observed here on Sunday. Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan was the chief guest.

No Food Waste is now present in 10 cities and there are plans to have dedicated vehicles, food delivery systems, and awareness programmes, to reduce food waste. Coimbatore Corporation has allocated space for the training centre. A food collection vehicle sponsored by Teknotherm Industries was launched. Volunteers too will collect food. This was sponsored by Sripathi Paper Mills. About 500kg of dal contributed by Swara Women Entrepreneurs Team, Penta Ladies Circle 37, and Kovai Foodies was collected under Dhal Bucket Challenge. The dal will be donated to families with children affected by malnourishment, according to a press release.

A hunger walk was organised in association with Studio KCT and Photography Club of Coimbatore. The photographss will be released on the Facebook page of No Food Waste. A crowd funded food and beverage ATM by Bannari Amman Institute of Technology students was launched at Townhall. Anyone can deposit food materials in the ATM. There are plans to install five refridgeretors in the city.

Concern

The General Insurance Pensioners’ Association, Coimbatore Region, has expressed concern over the Union Government’s move to disinvest shares of public sector general insurance companies. This was one of the resolutions passed at the general conference of the association here. The following were elected office-bearers of the association: C. Gopal (president); R. Shankernarain (general secretary); and R. Muralidharan (treasurer).