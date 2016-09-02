Despite various trade unions extending support for the nation wide one-day strike on Friday stressing their 12-point agenda, a senior official in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) said that all the local buses would run as usual.

However, buses from the division to Kerala and Karnataka would run only if their counterparts from those two States operated on that day. “We will operate only if the district police in Palakkad are ready to provide security for the inter-State buses from here,” the official said.

City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said that 650 police personnel across ranks would be deployed for security arrangements on Friday. He said that the police personnel would provide security for all the government buildings and establishments and at important places such as bus stands and railway stations where people would gather in large numbers.