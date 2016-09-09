A group of Dalits from Bharathi Nagar, near Chinna Thadagam, on the outskirts of the city picketed the District Collectorate here around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday seeking action against Caste Hindu who assaulted them, and protection from the latter.

The Dalits alleged that Caste Hindus beat them following a dispute over installing idols for the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebration. While they were pacified by Race Course Police, Dalits returned on Thursday morning and petitioned Collector T.N. Hariharan.

After preliminary inquiry, the police said that there was a dispute between two groups of Dalits during a procession to immerse a Vinayaka idol on Wednesday on playing musical instrument.

It is learnt that a few Caste Hindu women in a nearby temple questioned them over the clash as it disturbed them (the women).

It is learnt that the Dalits in an inebriated conditioned assaulted them and two of them suffered injuries. The Caste Hindus then assaulted the Dalits to retaliate the assault on the women.

Thudiyalur Police registered a case against a group of Caste Hindu, including six who could be identified. They were booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 294(B) (using foul language), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Search on

A police officer hinted that the Caste Hindus could also be booked under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A search was launched for the accused who were said to be under hiding.

The police said that late on Thursday evening the Caste Hindus have also come forward to prefer a complaint against the Dalits.