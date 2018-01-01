Corporation to install two solar power plants

more-in

The Coimbatore Corporation will soon install two solar power plants - one at Kavundampalayam and another at Ukkadam. According to civic body officials, each will be one MW plants connected to the grid.

The corporation had called for tenders and opened the bids on December 29. The officials said four contractors had bid for the project and they would soon announce the successful one as they were preparing the financial statements.

The Kavundampalayam power plant would be at the old dump yard, off Mettupalayam Road and the Ukkadam plant would be close to the sewage farm.The corporation would spend about ₹11 crore for the two plants.

The contractors would have almost six months to complete the installation and get Tangedco’s approval. The move would help the civic body save on its expenditure towards power as it would offset the money it paid for operating the Velliangadu water treatment plant, the officials added.

The corporation had also readied a proposal to establish a command and control centre on its premises. The officials said that the the centre would be the nerve centre of the city, similar to the city police’s control room. All corporation-related information would be monitored at the control centre and it would also help the city police. It would have all city-related information, traffic flow, pollution data, movement of lorries carrying municipal waste, etc.

The corporation had planned to link all its web and mobile applications to the command and control centre so as to provide seamless service to the people. The State Government was readying the software so that it was uniform across the State, the officials added.