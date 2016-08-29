The Rathinapuri police have registered a case against Akbar Mohammed for allegedly usurping Rs. 5.6 lakh from a private education institution for which he was working as a collection boy. The police quoted complainant T. Raja Thangappan (30) as saying that the employee usurped the money he had collected between December 26, last year, and March 27, this year.

Man dies

The Traffic Investigation Wing East unit of the city police registered a case against M. Induja (22), of Balaji Nagar in Kalapatty, for rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence. She is said to have knocked down a pedestrian with her car near CODISSIA, on Saturday. The victim, N. Sriram (37) of Metha Layout, Peelamedu, was admitted in a private hospital where he died.

House burgled

Eight sovereigns of gold jewellery was stolen from the house of S. Lakshmanan (38), at Gandhi Nagar near Vinayagapuram, when he had gone out with his family on Saturday evening. The Saravanampatty Crime Police said that the victim came to know about it on returning home late in the night.