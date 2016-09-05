The burnt body of an unidentified man was found in a garbage dump near the corporation’s cow slaughter house at Vellalore during the late hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the body was found amidst cotton wastes that were on fire.

Police sources said that it could be that of a middle aged man and that no external injuries could be found as the body was 80 per cent burnt.

There were unconfirmed reports that the man’s legs were tied.

Assistant Commissioner of Police G.S. Anitha visited the spot and conducted preliminary inquiries.

The body was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, to ascertain the nature of injuries he suffered and the cause of death.

Police were trying to identify the man and were looking for clues such as CCTV footage recorded in nearby places.

The city police are also verifying the missing person complaints reported in the city and district as the place was close to the jurisdiction of the Coimbatore District Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S. Lakshmi said that the Podanur Police have registered a case under 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and that the case will be altered if it was found that he was murdered.