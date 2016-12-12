Two held with gold bars

more-in

Customs sleuths at Coimbatore International Airport on Sunday apprehended two Keralites who attempted to smuggle gold bars and foreign cigarettes. While 932 gram of gold worth Rs.26.43 lakh was seized from one passenger, cartons containing foreign cigarettes - 7,000 sticks valued at Rs.70,000 – were seized from another.

The arrested have been identified as Shihab,34, of Malappuram and Abdul Shereef, 31, of Kasargod in Kerala. Both persons were passengers of Air Arabia flight that arrived here from Sharjah at 4.20 a.m. on Sunday. Customs officials said that the two passengers were apprehended based on specific information. Shihab had concealed 932 gram of gold in the form of eight bars in his rectum. Shereef was carrying foreign cigarettes in his luggage.