Tiger cub found dead

more-in

A tiger cub, believed to be less than 10-months-old, was found dead in Sigur Range in Masinagudi near the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.

Forest department officials said the animal could have died more than five days ago.

Forest veterinarian, E. Vijayaraghavan, along with B. Vijayan, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris North Division), Forest Range Officer, P. Ramesh and members of the Nilgiris Wildlife Environment Association went to the spot where a post-mortem was performed.

The cause of death could not be immediately identified as the carcass was severely decomposed. However, samples were sent for forensics analysis. It was suspected that the animal could have been injured in a fight with another animal, possibly a male tiger.

This is the second recorded death of a tiger cub near Masinagudi in two weeks.

On November 24, a one-year-old tiger cub was found dead at Avaralla in Masinagudi Range. It was also said to have been killed by an adult tiger.