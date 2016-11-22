Residents want pathway encroachment removed

Residents of Irugur displaying photograph at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday to show that the pathway they had been using had been encroached upon. | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

Residents of Marimuthu Vathiyar Street in Irugur Town Panchayat on Monday petitioned the district administration to remove encroachments on a pathway they had been using for long and initiate action against the encroacher.

In their petition submitted at the weekly grievance meeting on Monday, the residents said they had a dispute with one of the residents over the pathway. On October 13, they had lodged a complaint against her. Consequent upon the complaint, surveyor from the Revenue Department reached their village to survey the disputed pathway. The surveyor refused to measure the pathway citing technical reasons and left the place.

Couple of days later, the surveyor had said that there was no encroachment on the pathway and based on his certificate, the resident had fenced the area. Thereafter the residents lodged a complaint with the tahsildar, who ordered that no work should be taken up on the disputed pathway.

But the pathway was fenced. The residents came to know of it only when a resident, Eswari, suffered injuries while trying to ride on the fenced pathway. She had sustained injuries because of the barbed wire used to fence the area.

The district administration should initiate action against the encroacher and help them re-use the pathway, the residents added.

‘Improve hygiene’

A few residents of Somanur led by M. Suresh, coordinator of the farmers’ association, Yermunai Ilaignar Ani, on Monday urged the district administration to improve hygiene in the area.

In their petition submitted at the weekly grievance day, they said that beneath the railway track in Ramachipalayam, people from near and far dumped debris, poultry waste and other waste.

The dumped waste had blocked a water pathway and that led to water stagnation.

The stagnated water when mixed with the debris and other waste turned sewage and posed a health hazard to the residents, who had been suffering for quite a long time.

The administration should, therefore, remove the debris, clear the blockages and help improve the hygiene in the locality.