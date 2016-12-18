Police stations in city to employ receptionists

more-in

In an effort to make police stations more friendly to public, reception desks would be set up at all police stations coming under Coimbatore City Police. As part of this, special training have been imparted to 50 women constables who would be posted as receptionists at all police stations in the city.

The new initiative was taken based on an order by Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran on appointing receptionists at police stations.

First phase

In the first phase of the initiative, Police Commissioner A. Amalraj launched the training session on Friday which was attended by 57 constables including 37 women officers.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), S. Lakshmi, said that the policemen who have undergone training would be posted as receptionists in two shifts at the police stations.

“Special training was given to the selected cops in two batches on Friday and Saturday. The main aim is to turn police stations more friendly and accessible to the public. Apart from welcoming visitors at the station, police who are posted at the reception will also help them on aspects such as preparing a complaint and guiding them to the right offices. Though receptions were already functioning in some stations, the initiative will run in full fledge at all the stations here after,” said Ms. Lakshmi.

The training was imparted to selected policemen by senior officials who are working at various wings in the Police Department here. The phase two training would be held on December 23 and 24.