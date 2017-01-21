Many roads in Tirupur blocked

more-in

Crowd swelled near the corporation office here on Friday where the students and activists were staging an indefinite agitation seeking steps to revive jallikattu for the last few days.

With schools and industrial units closed on Friday, more and more people came to the venue to extend their support to the agitation. Members of Aam Aadmi Party and industrial workers too attended the agitation held on the day.

Due to this, a significant stretch of Kumaran road near the corporation office was blocked for traffic. Till Thursday, vehicular traffic was possible along one side of the stretch.

The block on the arterial Kumaran Road in the city had a cascading effect on other parts too.

Nearly 400 DMK members staged a protest on the railway tracks at Tirupur Railway Station demanding that a legislation be enacted at the earliest to revive jallikattu.

The Coimbatore-Kurla Express was stopped in the outer area of the station for nearly half–an–hour.