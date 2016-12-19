Man films ‘suicide note’ on phone; hangs himself

more-in

: A 34-year-old man from M.N.G. Street here committed suicide by hanging at his house, after recording a ‘suicide note’ video on his mobile phone.

Muruganandam, son of Rajagopal from Samiyar Veethi, ended his life on Sunday morning when his wife had taken their son Karthikeyan for special class. A goldsmith by profession, Muruganandam reportedly had financial crisis related to the construction of his house.

The incident came to light when Muruganandam's wife Sreedevi came home around 11 a.m. and found her husband hanging from a ceiling fan. The Variety Hall police recovered Muruganandam's mobile phone, which had a suicide note in the form of video. In the video, Muruganandam has spelt the name of a person who allegedly caused debt and financial loss to him. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Five arrested

Five persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Saravanampatti police on Saturday on various charges in connection with a finance dealing. The arrested were Ramani (63) of Maniyakarampalayam, her driver Jayaraj (25) of Ariyalur, Siva Kumar (32), Rajaratinam(38) and Prasanth (24) of Saravanampatti.

The police said that Ramani recently entrusted Rs. 11.90 lakh to Jayaraj and Prasanth to take the cash to her house. However, Prasanth allegedly absconded with the money. “Following this, the first four accused went to the house of Prasanth and intimidated him apart from taking valuables. They allegedly abducted his parents and assaulted them demanding the money. Later, they also allegedly abducted Prasanth and manhandled him”, said the police.

While Ramani, Rajaratinam, and Siva Kumar were arrested based on a complaint filed by Prasanth's mother, Prasanth and Jayaraj were arrested for swindling money, based on a complaint filed by Ramani.

Five booked for

hunting hare

Five persons were booked and fined by the Forest Department on the charge of hunting hares from Kanuvakkarai region of Sirumugai forests. Mohan Kumar (43), Thamizh Selvan(21), Sathish Kumar(23), Boopathi(20), and Vadivel(32) all natives of Kanarpudur, were held by the members of anti-poaching squad on Sunday morning.

Forest officials recovered two hares caught by the five-member team using snares. They were imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 each.