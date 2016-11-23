Leaders of Hindu organisations observe fast against attacks

more-in

Members of Bharatiya Janatha Party and Hindu outfits took part in a fast organised by Hindu Solidarity Front on Tuesday demanding an end to the attacks on religious leaders.

Leaders of the participating organisations condemned those involved in denigration of Hindu customs and traditions, and called for retrieval of temple properties from illegal occupants.

P. Poosappan, State vice-president of Hindu Munnani, and Kesava Vinayagam, State organising general secretary of BJP, took part in the protest in Erode.

In Salem, P.Thangavelu, State deputy general secretary of the Kongu Makkal Desiya Katchi, led the fast, in which K. Kumarasamy, State vice president of the RSS, took part.

The fast observed by various Hindu outfits outside the old Nattamai Kazhagam building near Salem Collectorate caused much hardship to people as the city police diverted the traffic through Shevapet.

The stretch from railway over bridge to the Nattamai Kazhagam building was closed for traffic while one-way traffic was allowed on Bretts Road from Collectorate to Mulvadi Gate. Vehicles from Mulvadi Gate were diverted through Shevapet to reach Collectorate.

“We have to cover additional three km to reach Collectorate from Mulvadi Gate because of the diversion. The police should have allowed vehicles on Bretts Road from Mulvadi Gate,” said a motorist.

However, traffic police personnel said that as pipeline repair work was carried out near Sugavaneswarar Temple, vehicle could not be allowed on that road. Also, due to the fast, vehicles cannot ply on the road. They added that diversion of vehicles through Shevapet was the only option.