Gang takes away old, new notes worth Rs. 30 lakh

The police are on the lookout for a group of persons that allegedly took away Rs.30 lakhs – Rs.20 lakh of which was in demonetised currency -- from a businessman and his associates in the city on late Friday evening. The balance Rs.10 lakh was in the new Rs.2,000 denomination.

Police sources said that Shaik (30) of Fort area in the city had the scrapped currency to the tune of Rs.20 lakh. He approached Naresh (28) of Ammapettai for exchanging these notes on 50 per cent commission.

Both of them, and their three friends, met at a secluded spot in Erumapalayam area on the Salem – Chennai national highway.

While Shaik brought Rs.20 lakh in demonetised currency, Naresh brought Rs.10 lakh in new currency notes.

When the exchange was about to take place, a car rushed in and its inmates assaulted all the five and fled with the entire sum.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and inquired Shaik and Naresh.

While both of theme were yet to lodge a complaint, the police alerted the Income-Tax Department on the huge sums that were in the possession of Shaik and Naresh.

Police also said they had detained three persons for questioning in connection with the incident.