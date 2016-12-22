Demonstration held

more-in

Demanding that pension of retired bank employees be increased, members of the Tamil Nadu Bank Retirees Federation staged a protest outside the Head Post Office here on Wednesday.

They urged the Centre to revise their pension, provide 100 per cent dearness allowance for those who retired before November 2002, and increase the family pension amount.

They said that after the retired bank employees died, the spouse got just 15 per cent of the salary of the deceased as pension which was insufficient to run a family.

They said that those retired before November 2002 were getting very less dearness allowance and wanted it to be raised by 100 per cent. Members from Salem and Namakkal districts participated.