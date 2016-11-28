Corpn. plans to digitise property, vacant land tax details

Coimbatore Corporation plans to digitise details of property tax and vacant land tax to improve tax collection | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to digitise records pertaining to property tax and vacant land tax assessments.

This would mean not simply uploading the name, assessment number, and the tax due on the computer, but building data base of comprehensive detail including the extent of the property assessed, its location and survey number (for vacant land).

This was to ensure that no house, commercial building, or vacant land remained out of the tax net, said Corporation sources.

They were, however, quick to add that things were at a preliminary stage, on the drawing board.

The question before them was whether to digitise property tax and vacant land tax records at one go or do so in phases.

Sources said that the Corporation had attempted a similar exercise sometime in 2010-11 as part of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. It had tied-up with a leading software firm to map all assessed properties by adding their geographic location and extent to build a robust database.

The Corporation had to ask the firm to re-do the survey as the preliminary report was unsatisfactory and then completely scrap the project.

The civic body has 4.74 lakh assessments across the five zones with Rs. 137 crore in value.

And, it has 42,908 vacant land tax assessments across the five zones with Rs. 1.82 crore in value.