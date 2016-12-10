CMCH uses new equipment to detect blocks in blood vessels

more-in

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday performed its first diagnostic digital subtraction angiography procedure using a newly-purchased equipment, costing Rs.1 crore and installed at the Department of Radiology, hospital authorities said.

“DSA is a procedure used in interventional radiology to detect blocks in the blood vessels. The procedure was done on a 37-year-old patient named Murugan.

The procedure detected blocks in the blood vessels of the patient in his lower limbs”, said R. Soundaravel, Resident Medical Officer at CMCH.

While the procedure costs around Rs 8,000 in private hospitals, this can be done free of cost at CMCH to poor patients. The hospital said it was the third government facility in the State to get the equipment. The others are the Government General Hospital in Chennai and the Government Super Speciality Hospital in Salem.

The authorities also said that a team of experts would visit CMCH on December,14 as the hospital had been selected as an emergency medical centre for skill development training under the National Rural Health Mission.

The Government Medical College in Madurai is the other centre chosen for this programme. The training will be given for doctors, paramedical staff and technicians as part of the new grading.