Bandh affects normal life

Businesses, retail outlets, and several industries downed shutters and private buses, auto rickshaws and cabs stayed off the roads on Friday in Coimbatore in support of jallikattu.

Several employees joined the students at VOC Grounds in their protest.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation-run buses were the only mode of transport available for the city's residents and visitors. Students and jallikattu supporters used the buses to reach the protest venue, VOC Park grounds.

Hotels across the district remained closed from Friday morning and the hoteliers sent food items to those who were taking part at the protests at VOC Grounds. Jewellery outlets downed shutters and jewellery manufacturers in the city also extended support to the protest. Many pharmacies also remained closed in the city.

Bank officers (AIBOC- Coimbatore District Unit) distributed biscuits and water packets the youth at the protest venue and about 200 officers took out a rally from the lead bank office to the ground carrying banners in support of jallikattu.

With government employees going on mass leave, work at Government offices were affected. Document writers, numbering about 100, went on a rally from the Collectorate to the venue. All document writing offices remained closed in the city.

Almost all the micro units downed shutters across the city in support of jallikattu. However, several small and medium-scale units operated on Friday. While many colleges did not function, some schools in the city were open.