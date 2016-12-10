Awareness should go up, Coimbatore property buyers told

more-in

With works still on to finalise a revised Master Plan for Coimbatore, land use patterns have changed over the last two decades. Agricultural lands have turned into residential areas, new commercial hubs have come up and industrial centres are having more houses.

When a plan is submitted for layout approval, the sites should be classified (land use) as residential by the Local Planning Authority. The authorities concerned will not approve a residential layout for sites that are agricultural or industrial, says K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause. While the approvals are given by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, the land use classifications and Master Plan revision are done by the Local Planning Authority.

With the Madras High Court banning registration of unapproved layouts and properties, registrations have dropped and the case is coming up next on January 9. One of the reasons for the public investing in unapproved sites or properties is lack of awareness.

Highlighting the need for awareness, he says that for purchase of an immovable property, awareness among the buyers is important. They should know all the rules. “Even when we buy a small product, we enquire about the brand and specifics of the product. While we invest a huge sum in a property we should know its details,” he says. Even if someone is selling plots in an approved layout, the buyers should check with LPA for the approval details and they should look at ownership and title.

Meanwhile, an official of the LPA says while classifying land use patterns, the officials look at development in that areas. If there are more houses, a vacant land in that neighbourhood will be classified as residential. If there are farming activities in that area, it will be agricultural, the official explained. Even in areas that are covered by the existing Master Plan here, buyers invest in properties that do have the required approvals. Buyers should verify if the area has DTCP approval. The revised Master Plan for Coimbatore is expected to be ready by the end of February and it will give a clear indication on the development in each zone in the district, the official said.