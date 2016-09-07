A section of the total 60 state-level qualifiers from Tamil Nadu for the National Wiz National Spell Bee contest to be held in Kolkatta later this year. The State event was held in Tirupur. Photo: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The competitors were tested not only on their skills to spell a word, but also been asked to give the definition and pronunciation of the words.

As many as 60 students from Tamil Nadu, aged between 6 and 16, have qualified for Wiz National Spell Contest to be held in Kolkata later this year.

The State event held in Tirupur this week had a participation of 350 students who qualified from various districts.

“The competitions were conducted in six age-based categories.

“From each category, top 10 students have been selected for the national event. This is the first time, the State qualifier of the Wiz National Spell Bee Contest was organised in Tirupur district,” said Sheetaal Gandhi, coordinator of the event.

Prizes

Cash prizes and citations were distributed to the qualifiers.