A total of 320 nomination papers were filed for the local body elections in the district on Thursday. This takes the total number of nominations filed for the 3,209 posts across local bodies to 858 in Coimbatore district.

According to a press release from the District Election Officer, the number of nominations is less than the number of seats for the posts of panchayat union ward member, village panchayat president, village panchayat ward member, municipal councillor and for town panchayat ward member.