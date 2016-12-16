Hitting a new high

more-in

Pragati Gade, an Associate Professor in the Department of TB and Chest, NRI Medical College and Yamini Venigalla, a Radiologist in Amaravathi Scan Centre, have just returned after trekking the Kedarakantha peak, one of the best winter trekking spots in the country. The duo got there just in time as there were only two vacancies left in the group tour plan.

Since trekking needs fitness and the two had just a week in hand, they hit the gym to strengthen their cardio muscles and went jogging for stronger thighs. The hiking equipment was sourced from Hyderabad before they set off on a sunny morning. “The ideal time for winter trekking is mid-December to early February. We had only two slots left and so we decided to make use of it,’’ said the two.

From Guntur, they went to Delhi and drove down to Dehradun but missed the delicious Tibetan cuisine in Kalsang en route. The next day, they embarked on an arduous journey to Sakri, a small village of 200 people, located about 14 km inside the Govind wild life sanctuary.

The meandering drive through the verdant hills, the thrill of manoeuvring curves and bends on the ghat road, the sight of resplendent vegetation in the backdrop of magnificent mountain peaks and the pristine calm blue sky set their hearts pulsating. The shady pines dominated the hills at higher altitude and filled golden deep gorges in the valley. The adventurous road journey was at times frightening but the crafty driver negotiated the steep curves with ease.

The duo reached Sankri in the evening and met Indiahikes team and had a brief overview of the trek. It was cold already and the warm clothing made them feel better.

Next day, they started for Juda ka Talaab, their first camp site at a height of 9200 ft. “The journey was tedious with slippery, steep trails but we used a hiking pole to sweat it out on the crunchy carpet of pine forests. With sunrays playing hide and seek, our group had a lot of fun. In between, we ate packed sandwiches and crooned songs,” they recollect.

The tranquil mountain sojourn was punctuated with silvery streams and occasional songs of winged friends. Juda ka Talaab is pristine with a large lake, shadowy peaks being mirrored in its dark bayou. Fringed by icicles and two small patches of hazel brown grassy floating islands, the lake looked serene. Tents were pitched a little higher above the lake and the group members slipped into the cosy and warm sleeping bags after an arduous trek.

Cut off from the hustle and bustle of normal life and away from mobile phones they spent evenings playing games. “The starry night sky was simply breathtaking showcasing millions of twinkling dots, shooting stars and the Milky Way bringing back memories of childhood.”

Problem started when some of us experienced breathlessness which did not allow us to go further. We also had problem with the manometer readings so we trekked down to Hargaon, another camp at almost the same altitude,” says Pragati.

The group descended by taking a narrow steep path. The pressure on knees had started to tell but the alluring sight of the dense forest and icy peaks kept their spirits high. The group returned to Sankri with just two more days left for the trip. A trek to Supin river bed from Taluka village, a winding narrow trail with three waterfalls on the way was another refreshing experience and the following day, they set off to Netwair village. “We couldn’t make it to the summit but the trip was fulfilling.

The thrill of camping, star gazing, basking on river banks, physical exertion and four days of mobile-free world filled us with excitement. Can’t wait for the next trek but of course with a higher level of fitness this time!’’ says the duo.