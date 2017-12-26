Walk through Hyderabad

One of the welcome additions to the city’s calender this year definitely has been many walks being conducted by various groups. Breaking free of the mall-movie routine, they provide the citizens a chance to discover the many heritage charms of the city, different facets of its culture, offer a respite from the monotony and allow enthusiasts to meet like-minded people.

For many it’s the discovery of monuments in their backyard which surprises them. Pavithra Yama, who works with an MNC, was astonished at the beauty of the dargahs in Nampally (at a walk conducted by Hyderabad Trails) even though she lived only a couple of kilometres away all her life! She recounts, “These are places I pass by every single day but still didn’t know the beauty of their architecture or the fascinating stories they shared. It makes you look at things in a completely different light. You become more conscious of the rich heritage coexisting with us, broadening your outlook.”

Haseeb Jafferi, a cultural curator who has been a part of many heritage walks, opines that city walks all across the world saw a revival after Jane’s Walks, a series of neighbourhood walking tours conducted as a tribute to urban activist Jane Jacobs. The object of the walks was to help put people in touch with their environment and to respond to the complexities of their city through personal observation. These walking tours offer a personal take on local culture and issues faced by citizens.

Jafferi shares, “Walks are crucial to showcase a way of life and share stories long gone. Otherwise these are simply forgotten by time. Speaking specifically about Hyderabad, the city has expanded and now there are a lot of people born outside who call the place home and who are keen to explore. So, it’s a welcome change that people are responding as the subject is huge and the audience needs to be huge.”

This year saw many walks which are usually conducted over the weekends and at diverse locations (mostly in Old City but spread across the city) boast a decent turnout. The eclectic crowd ranges from students to professionals and tourists. Somedutta, a content writer with Kalakriti India who was a part of the Paigah Tombs walk conducted by Dastangoi shares, “That was the first heritage walk I was a part of and I really enjoyed the whole experience. I wouldn’t have gone alone as the place is quite far but to be there along with like-minded people was interesting.”

For some though, these expeditions offer a chance to rediscover lost passions. Srujana Nalam, an architect says that a walk last year with Seek Sherpa helped her rekindle her passion for photography. She recounts, “I was doing a tour of the Old City and took my SLR along after nearly four years. A busy career has ensured that there is no time for a hobby but after that day I have ensured that I indulge in my interests. A planned walk also means that the logistics/permissions are taken care of for which is a boon for working people who are based in Hitec city or beyond.”

While the participation is decent, there is much scope for improvement especially in terms of numbers. What’s heartening however is that there are different genres to suit diverse interests – be it sketching trails, photography walks or culinary or handloom expeditions. In a city bursting at the seams with fascinating stories to share, one only hopes that these walks become the norm and not the exception.