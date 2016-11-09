While the exorbitant price of the Volkswagen GTI makes it a car you buy with your heart and not your head, here’s a look at its noteworthy features

It’s a 192hp version of the humble Volkswagen Polo, so no prizes for guessing that it’s quick. Of course it is, but there’s a lot more than sheer speed to this hatchback, the hottest one to have ever hit Indian shores. Here’s what it has in store.

The GTI badge was first seen on a Volkswagen in 1975, and is known to be worn by many tarmac-scorching hatchbacks ever since. The moniker is to VW what AMG is to Mercedes or Abarth is to Fiat – a shot in the arm that transforms ordinary vehicles into rubber-burning speed machines.

But what do these three letters mean when slapped onto a Polo? For starters, the car loses the ‘Polo’ tag, to become the VW GTI. More importantly, under the hood sits a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 192hp and 250Nm. To help the car put that power down effectively, it’s got a beefed-up suspension and a limited slip differential.

The India-spec GTI gets Volkswagen’s slick-shifting seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, and rides on larger and wider 215/45 R16 wheels (17-inch wheels optional) for that extra grip when you take corners at breakneck speeds.

That the GTI is understated is an understatement. It looks pretty much like a regular Polo. True, it sits on larger wheels, comes with three doors instead of five, features slick LED headlamps and redesigned tail-lamps and bears a sportier grille, but these are nuances that you notice only on closer inspection. The cabin, too, is very Polo-like, except for the flat-bottomed steering wheel with red cross-stitching and GTI logo and tartan racing seats.

However, the fun unfolds when you slide into the driver’s seat, tip the gearstick into ‘S’, and flex your right leg real nice. There is a slight hesitation before you take off, but after this, power flows like water through the sluices of a post-monsoon dam. The engine and throttle are impressively responsive. Gently nudge the accelerator at any point and the GTI eagerly lunges forward.

Equally sensitive are the brakes. The all-round discs have plenty of bite, which needs some getting used to. Acclimatise yourself to them though, and you realise how adept the car is at shedding speed. The exhaust note from the twin exhausts is not particularly loud, but it’s crisp and sporty.

The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic DSG gearbox is a perfect match for the engine. It upshifts in mere milliseconds, and downshifts willingly when the throttle is depressed hard. While in ‘S’ mode, the gearbox holds gears until maximum revs; in ‘D’ mode, the car becomes more amiable to drive in tighter urban spaces.

The engine and the gearbox work together to create an impressive repertoire of numbers – 0-100kph is achieved in a claimed 7.2 seconds, and the speedo needle will spin to a lofty 233kph.

Punching out power is one thing; putting it to the roads is a whole different ballgame, and one that the GTI plays well. You’ll be surprised by the amount of grip on offer and how well body-roll is contained. It feels composed and taut, latching onto the road like a barnacle onto a sea-washed rock. The steering adds to the experience – it is quick, accurate, well-weighted, and offers adequate feedback.

While on the firmer side, the GTI is surprisingly pliant. And although enthusiasts may have liked a tauter ride, the ability to tackle bumps, lumps and crests will definitely be appreciated over time. The GTI’s cabin can be accessed by just two doors, which are relatively longer than what Indians are used to. This might make them tricky to open in tight parking spaces. Inside, the GTI feels distinctly hot-hatchish. The tartan racing seats are large and supportive. The dashboard, although similar to the regular Polo, features an Apple CarPlay-equipped touchscreen infotainment system and a new instrument cluster. While the rear seat space has never been the Polo’s strong suit, thanks to the scooped-out backs of the front seats, rear knee room here is actually more than the regular Polo.

For a car that costs Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the GTI surprisingly misses out on features like keyless entry, an engine start/stop button, rear camera, electronic folding external mirrors, navigation and automatic wipers. On the flip side, you do get paddle shifters, auto start/stop to improve fuel efficiency, and six airbags.

Spend some time with the GTI and you’ll realise that this is purely a driver’s car, and one of the best ones at that. Also, being a full import, the build quality is top-notch and the high price (along with the 99-unit batch size) ensures exclusivity too.

However, its exorbitant price makes the GTI a car you buy with your heart and not your head. It makes little sense to purchase as a primary car, but if you are looking for a second car to enjoy driving and money is not a concern, there is little to rival the GTI.

Engine

1798cc, 4 cylinders, turbocharged petrol

Power

192hp at 5400-6200rpm

Torque

250Nm at 1250-5300rpm

Gearbox

7-speed DSG